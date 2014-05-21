Music Is a Difficult Instrument: U.S. Jazz Musician's New Book Reflects on 80+ Years of Musical Opinion and Anecdotes

Brentwood, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- While everyone has an opinion on music, few can reflect on over eighty years of fascination with melody. Having played in three symphony orchestras, Broadway shows and hundreds of club dates, Kenneth Krause certainly has opinions worth listening to. That’s a good thing – because his latest book shares exactly that.



‘Music Is a Difficult Instrument: That’s My Opinion’ shares a lifetime’s worth of information, anecdotes and opinion related to music itself. From insight into music fundamentals right through to side-splitting stories that show the subject’s lighter (and sometimes wild!) side, readers young and old will revel in Krause’s recounts.



“I’ve tried to take an often-complicated subject and present its human side, along with all of the humor and quips I’ve deposited into my ‘story bank’ over eighty-plus years. It’s certainly been interesting and I am now exposing it all,” says Krause.



Continuing, “However, it is highly informative and will be of help to musicians of all kind. I share vital information on what to look out for and how to tackle some of the industries little-known challenges. It’s a true life story, where I fuse my funny experiences with all of the wisdom I can now share at this stage in my life.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Music Is a Difficult Instrument: That’s My Opinion’, published by Xlibris, is available now: http://bit.ly/1lYRdZP.



About Kenneth Krause

The author describes himself as a "Jazz-oriented" musician who has played in three symphony orchestras, Broadway shows, and club dates. He has Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Music and Education from Northwestern University, with a major in Marimba under Clair Musser; directed bands at two high schools, and taught at eight colleges. He has toured with Henry Mancini, Chet Atkins and Tom Jones and was a marimba soloist with the Nashville Symphony. He was Assistant Conductor, percussionist and arranger for the Atlanta Pops Orchestra. Along with children’s author, Roxie Gibson, he composed and produced the music for three musicals which were recorded and published in the late 1970s. Ken Krause was born in 1929 in Belleville, IL He now directs the Williamson County Community Band, based in the Nashville suburb of Franklin.