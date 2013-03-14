Music Is Food to the Soul and It Is Made More Palatable with Media Player Classic-Home Cinema

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- So many things have been said about music. It’s been said that music is not only food but the window to the soul of the person involved. MPC-HC or the Media Player Classic-Home Cinema stands out from the other media players available in the market these days. No matter what file format the video or audio has, it can be played as it supports almost all kinds of formats.



People with very limited space for any applications can breathe a sigh of relief as this program would not take too much precious hard drive space. Even Windows 98 users can download this application. The Media Player Classic-Home Cinema will also be compatible with Windows 8 in no time.



Though this is not that easy to navigate, MPC-HC is designed for people who want more control over their media players. Users have the option to customize many of its parameters except alarming skins. Behavior and Performance options are available too including a full page dedicated to extra tweaks for Windows 7 task bars and more. Quick Time, Direct Show and Real Media have different output options. It also has both external and internal filters.



Other options available aside from the player are Command Line Switches, Renderer Settings, customizable Pan & Scan and Shader Editor. It plays and edits audios and videos in their native platform. This is the best alternative to Windows Media Player.



