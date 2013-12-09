Music Kitchen Brings Classical Chamber Music to NYC Homeless Shelter Residents

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violinist and founder of Music Kitchen – Food for the Soul, believes that music has the power to uplift, heal and inspire people. That’s why she created the charitable organization that brings top artists and classical chamber music to New York City’s homeless with performances at area shelters. This year, Music Kitchen is celebrating its eighth holiday season with Project 8, a festival of eight concerts and ensembles.



Over eight seasons, Music Kitchen has performed 66 concerts featuring 100 of New York City’s top artists, and reached more than 10,000 New York City homeless shelter residents. Among the artists Music Kitchen has presented are internationally renowned pianist Emanuel Ax, Albrecht Mayer, principal oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic and beginning in the 2014-2015 season, Glenn Dicterow, concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic.



“This Project continues to be incredibly rewarding for both shelter residents and artists,” Hall-Tompkins, who is a professional classical violinist herself, said. “The joy of making music is augmented by the joy of sharing it with a completely non-served audience. Some are new to classical music and some are lifelong listeners and former concert subscribers. Most importantly, I have seen confirmation that chamber music, when played at a high level of skill and engagement, is accessible and endearing to all.”



To give back this season, donations to Music Kitchen will go to support Project 8, which features performances including solo, duo, trio, quartet, quintet, sextet, and culminating in two of the most powerful works of chamber music – Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale and Mendelssohn Octet. The organization’s goal is to raise 10,000 dollars by December 31st.



Music Kitchen audiences have called the performances “awesome” and “blissful.” “Thank you for your gift of music today as we endure some very hard times,” said one shelter client. “You were a breath of fresh air where hard times exist. A temporary relief! Thank you for your care and concern!”



Those wishing to make a donation and give the gift of music can do so at the organization’s website, musickitchennyc.org or through indiegogo, an online platform to get funding for a project, at http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/give-the-gift-of-music-in-new-york-city-homeless-shelters-music-kitchen



About Kelly Hall-Tompkins

One of New York City’s most in-demand violinists, Kelly Hall-Tompkins’ dynamic career spans solo, chamber, and orchestral performance. Ms. Hall-Tompkins was winner of a Naumburg International Violin Competition Honorarium Prize, Concert Artists Guild Career Grant, and has been soloist with Dallas, Tulsa, and Jacksonville Symphonies. Kelly Hall-Tompkins has been soloist in all 3 halls at Carnegie Hall and has performed all over the world, in Europe, Asia and South America; Ms. Hall-Tompkins is first violinist of the O’Connor String Quartet and part of a double concerto duo with Mark O’Connor and member of the Florida-based Ritz Chamber Players. Ms. Hall-Tompkins has performed extensively with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, is a member of the NJ Symphony and concertmaster of the Chamber Orchestra of New York. www.KellyHall-Tompkins.com



About Music Kitchen – Food for the Soul

The goal of Music Kitchen – Food for the Soul is to bring top emerging and established professional musicians together to share the inspirational, therapeutic, and uplifting power of music with New York City’s disenfranchised homeless shelter population. The organization was founded on the belief that a shelter exists to provide not only physical but emotional and spiritual support to those who have lost the foundation of their homes and communities. For these people, Music Kitchen aims to nourish hope, love and strength through highly artistic, classical chamber music performances in a friendly, relaxed setting. To make a donation, please visit: http://igg.me/p/599062/x/5469969