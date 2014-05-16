Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- This time around, WiFi PR Group’s Flavorbomb has tuned its ears to the harder rocking sound of artists on the recently released WiFi PR compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 4. With this weekly feature, WiFi PR aims to give music fans and industry movers and shakers a taste of upcoming independent artists. This week boasts the hardest rocking installment yet.



Indie Anthems Vol. 4 is a collection of international independent artists who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Released at SXSW in March 2014, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



In this week’s Flavorbomb, WiFi PR spotlights three hard-hitting rock tracks from Indie Anthems Vol. 4: “Resign” from The Offshoots, “Down the Rabbit Hole” from Sovereign Council and “Danger” from Sevens Revenge.



The Offshoots, hailing from Bellingham, WA, rock out in “Resign” while adding in some inflections of soul and even funk in their hooks, vocals and harmonies. High-energy and fronting a signature sound, they are most often compared to the likes of Cream, Led Zeppelin, The Pretenders and The Police. Their female vocalist brings a fresh sound to the group as well.



Sovereign Council are a Kingston, ON, powerhouse, and their track “Down the Rabbit Hole” is forceful and frenzied in true hard metal form. While this track doesn’t feature their female vocalist, as others do, they are usually compared to artists like Lacuna Coil, Evanescence, Delain and Nightwish. Without the contribution of female vocals, this song could also be likened to the sounds of power metal band Kamelot.



Based in Tacoma, WA, Sevens Revenge’s “Danger” has a rolling bass line that backs the less often heard female hard rock vocals before exploding into an irresistible anthem-like chorus. This melodic combination is most often compared to groups like Evanescence and The Cranberries, though you can also hear flourishes of No Doubt, Linkin Park and Porcupine Tree as well.



Before they run out, listeners can grab a free download copy of Indie Anthems Vol. 4 on its Bandcamp website to hear these artists and many more, all discovered and carefully curated by WiFi PR Group. The 23-track album is available in several high-quality formats (MP3, FLAC and more), and paying supporters also receive unlimited mobile access using the free Bandcamp listening app.



About Flavorbomb Rock Tracks



The Offshoots – “Resign”

Sovereign Council – “Down the Rabbit Hole”

Sevens Revenge – “Danger”



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



Indie Anthems Vol. 4 Bandcamp: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com/album/indie-anthems-vol-4



Indie Anthems Series Bandcamp: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com