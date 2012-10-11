Music of Massage Maximizes the Benefits of a Massage Therapy Session

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- The American Massage Therapy Association states that the use of massage helps promote health and well being while treating disorders of the human body, encouraging higher levels of wellness and improving clinical outcomes. Music, according to the Cleveland Clinic, also physiologically affects the body. Heart rate may be changed and body temperature, blood pressure and respiration rate decreased, among other health benefits. For this reason, care must be taken when selecting music to play during a massage session, Jonathan Kraft states. Mr. Kraft is the media contact for Music of Massage.



"Our Massage Music has been specifically chosen to rejuvenate and heal the body and mind. It helps the patient reach a deep state of relaxation, meditation and healing," Mr. Kraft explains. The Massage CD music has been gathered from more than 1,000 sources and the artists and compilations cannot be purchased in stores. "We want to ease the frustration of massage therapists everywhere while saving them time and money."



"The music selections chosen are the creation of those whose gift is in the healing art of music. When combined with the healing art of massage, clients see an improvement in overall health. Clinical outcomes improve also. To ensure client satisfaction, this music for massage is changed monthly and yet remains affordable for massage therapists the world over," Mr. Kraft goes on to say.



Three levels of membership are offered. With the bronze level of membership, therapists receive 60 minutes of massage music downloads monthly. Upgrade to the silver membership level and Music of Massage delivers this music in CD form. For those who wish to have a combination of downloads and CDs, the gold membership level is available. Music is changed monthly and all CDs purchased through Music of Massage come with a 100 day money back guarantee. The monthly service may be cancelled at any time.



"Why settle for dull, boring elevator music that irritates clients and therapists alike? We have the solution therapists are looking for," Mr. Kraft states. "With our membership program, therapists have access to peaceful music that clients enjoy. This music combines the art of massage therapy and the art of music therapy so clients receive the maximum benefits from each session. Our CDs and downloads are also suitable as yoga music, meditation music or for use whenever one needs to relax."



About Music of Massage

Jonathan Kraft, creator of Music of Massage, is a certified massage therapist. While working, he found he was using the same music repeatedly and that clients were looking for other options. He attempted to find music that would be suitable for a massage session, but was unable to do so. As a result, he created Music of Massage, using music that cannot be purchased in stores. His goal with this music is to provide massage therapists with selections that aid in the healing art of music, while saving therapists time and money and easing frustration levels due to a lack of suitable music.