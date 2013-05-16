Music Promo Boss Helps Musicians Gain Exposure, Buy SoundCloud Plays for Less

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Breaking the sound wave barrier: Musicians have entertained the masses for millennia, but with the advent of the Internet and social media, success is no longer restricted to a geographic area. Because music was meant to be shared, Music Promo Boss is helping aspiring musicians gain maximum exposure on the SoundCloud platform. For a limited time, customers can buy soundcloud Plays at a 20-percent discount, by using promo code: MPB20, at time of purchase.



From YouTube to Facebook to Twitter, social media makes it possible for artists to reach a broader audience, instantly. But few platforms are specifically designed to meet a musician’s needs. SoundCloud, an online audio-distribution platform that allows collaboration, promotion and distribution of audio recordings by users fills this void. Music Promo Boss, formerly Soundcloudbuddy.com, gives the platform a boost by helping musician’s gain a broader following.



For a limited time, the company is offering soundcloud Plays at a 20-percent discount. In addition to plays, users can also create an optional free account to enjoy the full benefits of the Music Promo Boss site, such as reward points and order tracking.



“As a fellow musician, I love helping other artists attain their goals and dreams,” says Dennis Jones, Music Promo Boss founder and CEO. “[SoundCloud] lets you post your sounds to share them with friends, fans and followers everywhere. Maximum publicity is key—the greater the online following, the greater the musician’s success.”



Musicians, independent artists and interested parties wanting to learn more about the online promoting industry can visit the Music Promo Boss site. Customers can also call the company at (347) 376-9919, or text Musicpromoboss on messenger systems, AIM, Yahoo or Skype.



To visit Music Promo Boss online, click here at the following link: http://musicpromoboss.com/Buy-SoundCloud-Plays



About Music Promo Boss

Started in 2005, Music Promo Boss helps independent artists and musicians achieve online success and publicity. Today, Music Promo Boss continues to lead the online promotion industry with quality services and excellent consultation. To buy soundcloud plays, visit the company website.



Media Contact:

Dennis Jones

Music Promo Boss

info@musicpromoboss.com

Phone: 347 376 9919