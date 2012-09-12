Music Publicity Services Now Offered at Kelsey McBride PR

Hermosa Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Kelsey McBride PR, an up-and-coming Los Angeles based public relations agency, today announced the company is now offering music publicity services to musicians in all genres.



Kelsey McBride PR offers various packages and services at a reasonable rate to assist musicians in reaching out to new audiences as well as existing fans. Services include securing press placements, coordinating interviews and reviews, social media management, and press release distribution. Packages range from $300 - $500 per month.



Kelsey McBride PR focuses on carrying out effective PR campaigns with long-term results to gain exposure in the media, create awareness, and increase credibility.



Kelsey McBride PR helps musicians in promoting a new release, tour or other music related news to the media with album reviews, profiles of the band, reviews of live shows and more.



“We help musicians build their online presence and increase sales,” says Kelsey McBride, President of Kelsey McBride PR. “We will develop a customized public relations campaign tailored to your specific needs, generating long term measurable results at a fair price.”



Kelsey McBride started her successful public relations career working in PR at Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records, & MLC PR on public relations campaigns for artists such as Ke$ha, Daughtry, Avril Lavigne, SOJA, Rebelution, and Pitbull.



About Kelsey McBride PR

Kelsey McBride PR takes a results-driven approach to public relations with innovation, creativity, and strategic thinking. We provide the expertise and creative talent that will take your public relations efforts to the next level. With strong media relationships and dedication to our clients, Kelsey McBride PR secures press placements to get you in front of more potential customers, gain credibility, and increase exposure with positive publicity. We will build your reputation and exceed your expectations.



For more information, visit http://www.kelseymcbridepr.com/ . For media inquiries please contact Kelsey McBride at kelsey@kelseymcbridepr.com or (866) 751-2797.



