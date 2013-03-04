Music Students Succeed with the Help of London Music Institute

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- It is not the talent or the ability of the student that gets in the way of learning music, rather it is in the skill and competency level of the instructor why a lot of beginners are dropping out of music schools. London Music Institute knows that it is the key element in teaching students who want to learn music whether it’s singing lessons, piano lessons London style, or other musical instruments.



Once a student pass the four month period and is still learning music then that student is already included in the 10% of those that has an opportunity to succeed. Of the 10%, it will only be a few students who will take their playing beyond learning a few scales and compositions and only 2% will be able to proceed to intermediate concepts such as playing more advanced compositions or if the individual is a jazz player or basic improvisation or intermediate singing lessons. A minuscule 1% will be able to get to advanced lessons and understand chords easily.



However, with London singing lessons or other music lessons at the London Music Institute from the best, it will be easy for students to have a command with his or her talent.



They have a specific module for a student to follow in order not to become part of the 90% who fails or gives up their studies.



Highly qualified teachers know exactly who to teach and adapt to individual personality and age in order to deliver a tailored fit teaching.



This is the most popular singing lessons in London because of their outstanding teachers in the music industry.



About London Music Institute

Located in the City of London, the London Music institute was founded to be “The place to learn how to play music for all adults in Europe”. It was founded by Master Musician Stefan Joubert and will help an adult learn music the fastest and in the most efficient way possible. One can also visit their website to gain more information @ http://www.londonmusicinstitute.co.uk/



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



Stefan Joubert

Contact Phone: 0207 127 0717

Contact Email: enquiries@londonmusicinstitute.co.uk

Website: http://www.londonmusicinstitute.co.uk/

Complete Address: 96A Curtain Road postcode: EC2A 3AA