Music Talkers Now Connects Unsigned Musicians & Fans Together in a Whole New Way

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- If you like discovering new musicians, Music Talkers now offers a new 'discover an artist' section. Searchable by location, name and music genre, the website now lets users search and listen to unsigned musicians in a whole new way.



In a similar way, the website also lets unsigned musicians gain extra online exposure by building a profile and uploading their music free. Musicians can also connect and interact with others and also advertise which areas they are gigging. Other features include a chart system and featured homepage profiles.



With these new changes for unsigned artists, fans can also interact with all the latest music discussions which are updated daily. Often, music fans voice their opinions and take part in sometimes 'heated' discussions, as most music fans are quite passionate. Also, fans can connect with unsigned artists and comment on their own original music.



These above new features are only a handful of what is actually available on the website. In the future the developers of Music Talkers plan more unsigned promotional tools for musicians to gain further exposure online. There is also regularly updated music news and discussions daily to check out.



These days, online stars are regularly being born over night. With the likes of Psy, the man behind the monster sensation 'Gangnam Style'. Using the right combination of online resources for unsigned music could land you fame literally over night.



About Music Talkers

MusicTalkers is a website that lets unsigned musicians gain exposure. It also allows users of giants Soundcloud and social networks like Facebook and Twitter integrate their accounts. Music fans are naturally drawn to the website by daily music discussions. It gives artists the ability to wrap their music around the website.