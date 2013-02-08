"Music & Video: Global Industry Guide" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Music & Video: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Music & Video: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Music & Video industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global music & video market grew by 0.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $53.9 billion.
In 2016, the global music & video market is forecast to have a value of $51.5 billion, a decrease of 4.5% since 2011.
Video is the largest segment of the global music & video market, accounting for 59.5% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 45% of the global music & video market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- TV & Video: Global Industry Guide
- Media: Global Industry Guide
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Music and Video Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Global Music & Video to 2015: Market Guide
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery, and Entertainment Software Specialists in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Specialist Retailers in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Specialists to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery, and Entertainment Software Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Games Software Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016