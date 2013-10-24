Music Video Production and Commercial Production at It's Most Imaginative

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Music Video and Commercial Production Company puts focus on imaginative, eye-catching works.



Super Rad Motion Picture Group was formed by writer | director | post production wiz David N. Donihue to create attention getting commercials, bold feature films and inventive music videos. Donihue's unique eye for visuals and award winning knack for story allows him and his teammates at Super Rad to continue to churn out amazing work on reasonable budgets. Whether in need of a full production or simply post-services, Super Rad is here to turn visions into realities.



Unique yet high end and super slick, the work of feature filmmaker David N. Donihue (The Weathered Underground) has been screened and broken ground all over the world. He has also created spots for Fit Conscious Happy, ABPS,Glacier Water, Nightline Dating Service, America's Best Psychic Source and many many while provided editing and graphics services to Nomadic, Wheelhouse, Strom Magallon Entertainment, Disney, Trailer Park, Just Dance (for Wii), Guitar Hero, CBS Criminal Minds promos and many more.



info@superradfilms.com Super Rad Phone 323 363 0562



http://www.superradfilms.com