Musical Instrument Retailer RainbowGuitars.com Now Offers Free Shipping on Orders over 99

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Music has been a part of society ever since society was born. Today, music continues to play an important role in the way people interact with one another, and beautiful new music is being created all over the world every day.



That’s a lesson that musical instrument retailer Rainbow Guitars knows well. At http://www.RainbowGuitars.com, visitors will find a wide selection of musical instruments, including everything from guitars to drum kits and more.



Although the RainbowGuitars.com website only recently opened, the Rainbow Guitars retail store has been in operation since 1975. Over the past 38 years, Rainbow Guitars has moved from an original 800 square-foot location to a massive 15,000 square foot showroom and repair facility. Today, Rainbow Guitars.com aims to simplify the way people purchase musical instruments online by offering free shipping and a seamless shopping experience.



At the RainbowGuitars.com website, visitors can learn about the intricacies of shipping musical instruments and music accessories around the world. The website features an in-depth description of the shipping process, including the care with which instruments are packed and the time it takes to send a guitar anywhere in the world.



Website visitors can also meet the staff who work at Rainbow Guitars or read testimonials from previous clients. But as a spokesperson for Rainbow Guitars explains, the best part of the website is the catalog of musical instruments:



“Visitors can learn everything they need to know about our company at RainbowGuitars.com. But the true beauty of the website comes with our detailed catalog of musical instruments, which features guitars, keyboards, drums, recording equipment, and musical accessories. After clicking on any of these categories, shoppers can browse through high-resolution pictures and information about all the musical instruments we currently sell.”



Shipping large objects like musical instruments across the country can be expensive. That’s why RainbowGuitars.com is happy to offer free shipping on most orders over $99. The promotion applies to all standard orders, although over-sized items and some vintage guitars may not apply.



The Rainbow Guitars spokesperson explains that one musical instrument category is particularly special:



“Although we’re proud of all the musical instruments featured on our website, we’re particularly proud about the Vintage section, where visitors can browse through our selection of vintage guitars, bass guitars, and amplifiers. We recently received guitars like a rare Gibson 1956 EB1 Bass as well as a 1974 Gibson Johnny Smith.”



About RainbowGuitars.com

RainbowGuitars.com is an online musical instruments retailer. The company has been in operation since 1975 but only recently opened its website. At the RainbowGuitars.com website, visitors will find a wide selection of guitars, keyboards, drums, accessories, vintage instruments, and more. The site also offers free shipping on most orders over $99. For more information, please visit: http://www.rainbowguitars.com