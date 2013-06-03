MusicReviewOfficial.com Lists the Latest Beat Making Software Reviews

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- MusicReviewOfficial.com now brings the music listeners and composers with the latest reviews of some of the famous beat making software. The reviewer aims to provide its visitors the reviews that assist them choose the best pair or free beat making software.



The newly listed reviews at MusicReviewOfficial.com, on the scale of five, are of Dr. Drum (5 stars), Dub Turbo (5 stars), BTVSolo (4 stars), Sonic Producer v2.0 (4 stars), and Mega Music Maker (4 stars).



While the portal recommends Dr. Drum for newcomers by calling the software “great” for “all of the same effects and functions” in very less prices, it sincerely prefers Dub Turbo for “anyone who loves electronic dance music (EDM) and wants to learn how to make their own.”



Speaking of the 4 star achievers, MusicReviewOfficial.com starts with BTVSolo and refers its ideal software for those who want to be music composer. “If you want to make your own beats, then this mighty software by two-time Grammy winner Austin Dallas works big time”, says the reviewer.



The other 4 star achievers Sonic Producer and Mega Music Maker also gets thumbs up from him for being “unsophisticated” and “easy-to-be-used”, respectively. The portal also thoroughly discusses the features of these music makers, which includes their music genres, their ability to counterpoint different beats together, their plug-ins and wobbles, and many other services they offer.



The market is now full of uncountable number of paid and free online music makers. It becomes quite difficult for usual users to figure out which music making software is better than the rest. The inception of MusicReviewOfficial.com clearly justifies the need of a portal, which can differentiate between a good and reliable music and beat making software with a bad one.



With their services, customers can save a lot of time and money they spent in searching and buying a good music making software. Furthermore, they can be ensured of MusicReviewOffical.com for providing them with the most genuine and truthful reviews. The portal promises to be fair in all its reviews and recommendation.



