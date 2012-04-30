Muslim Names World Helps Parents-to-Be Select a Beautiful and Meaningful Name for Their Baby

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Expecting a baby is an extremely exciting time for a couple. From selecting all of the needed items the infant will need to painting the nursery and stocking up on diapers, the nine months leading up to the birth is filled with joy and happiness.



One of the most important things parents-to-be will do during the pregnancy is decide what name they will give to their child. For Muslim families, choosing a beautiful name that has a special meaning is very important.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its comprehensive lists of many categories of Muslim names, including Muslim names for boys and Muslim girls names.



Muslim Names World also includes an incredibly helpful and unique feature: an audio voice service for each of the Muslim names, which allows visitors to the website to listen to the pronunciation of each one. This will help expectant parents to select which Islamic names they would like to consider for their child. The site is also great for converts who need to select a Muslim name.



The website was started by three culturally conscious Muslims who understand the needs and traditions of Muslims around the world. Once they realized that there was no online resource of Muslim baby names that included a helpful audio service, they worked together to create the site.



“Parents should give their children an Islamic name, so that they notice a certain Islamic identity with their name,” an article on the website explained.



“They should want their children to follow in the footsteps of the Prophet (s) and then align their education according to this as well.”



Using the website is easy; expectant parents are welcome to visit the website at any time and browse through the thousands of Muslim names. A list of specific types of names is on the left hand side of the home page; this will make it easier for couples to search for girls names, boys names, and even Muslim names for twins. Next to each name is a small “play” button; clicking on it will allow people to hear its pronunciation.



The home page also features a list of the most popular Islamic names and their meanings, as well as a Top 10 List of the Muslim boy and girl names.



