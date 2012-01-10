Mussack Carpet Care Offers Carpet Cleaning Services to Temecula and Surrounding Areas

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- Mussack Carpet Care is now offering upholstery and carpet cleaning in Murrieta, California. The company focuses on providing excellent service and quality to work to all consumers, regardless of the job type. Consumers will find that Mussack Carpet Care offers commercial and residential cleaning as well as automotive and RV interior cleaning services.



In order for carpets to be properly cleaned, it must be done by a professional. Rental machines do not offer the same power and effectiveness and the commercial tools used by Mussack Carpet Care. This company offers carpet cleaning in Murrieta, Temecula and surrounding areas. They are one of the few area companies to use premium StainShield products which help preserve the life of carpet and upholstery.



Traffic throughout a home, office or in an automobile can track and push dirt, debris and allergens deep into the carpet fibers and padding. Without regular steam cleaning, these fabrics become worn, dull and damaged. Carpets that are not properly cared for will need to be replaced within five years. Mussack Carpet Care is the trusted provider of carpet cleaning services in California. Consumers can choose from upholstery, carpet or area run cleaning as well as automotive and RV upholstery cleaning. Additionally, the company offers carpet repair and carpet pad replacement services. Carpet pad replacement may be necessary if it is exceptionally old and has absorbed years of debris, dirt and moisture. Carpet padding can become a haven for bacteria, mold, mildew and allergens if it is not properly maintained.



Commercial properties should consider steam cleaning services from Mussack Carpet Care every quarter while residential properties, automobiles and recreational vehicles are best when cleaned every six months. Mussack Carpet Care offers a variety of money saving specials for carpet cleaning in Temecula through their website.



