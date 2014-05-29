Must-Hear Audiobook Teaches Crafters How to Use Pinterest to Boost Their Etsy Store Sales

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Struggling Etsy store owners can learn a lot from craft expert Charles Huff’s latest audiobook How to Sell on Etsy With Pinterest (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy). That’s because Huff, who was also a struggling crafter before he started cross marketing on social media, is sharing all the tips and tricks he has learned to attract Pinterest’s savvy consumer base to his Etsy store.



“Pinterest users spend nearly double what Facebook and Twitter users spend combined,” says Huff. “If you aren’t marketing on Pinterest, then you are leaving serious money on that handmade Etsy table.”



With a running time of one hour and six minutes, Huff’s audiobook provides an engaging, step-by-step guide that helps crafters push past the virtual walls of Etsy to take advantage of the power of Pinterest to boost traffic to their Etsy stores and ultimately increase sales. Huff begins by explaining how Pinterest works, including what the sometimes confusing terminology means. He then guides crafters through every step of launching an effective Pinterest marketing campaign from creating a Pinterest account to determining how, what, where, and when to pin. He even teaches readers how to get followers and convert them into customers.



How to Sell on Etsy With Pinterest (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy) is the second audiobook in Huff’s three-book series on how to sell on Etsy. The other two books in the series include How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 1) and How to Sell on Etsy With Blogging (Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 3). All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



About Craft Biz Insider

Craft Biz Insider is an inbox magazine devoted to helping artisans learn to how to sell on Etsy - and turn their creations into a sustainable income.



For a FREE copy of the new resource: "Top-5, Dirt-Cheap Tools Every Etsy Seller Absolutely Has Gotta Have" check out CraftBizInsider.com.