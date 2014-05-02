Must Read Historical Fiction Combined with Romance, Dark Suspense and Tragedy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The trilogy series of Galveston: 1900: Indignities is now available on Amazon. The series is a fictitious work of N.E. Brown in collaboration with here daughter S.L. Jenkins. This combination brings life to the turn of a century historical and suspenseful mystery of all times. The first book in the series is named as “The Arrival”, a very interesting beginning. The story begins when a courageous 15 year old girl, Catherine Eastman is sent to an orphanage after her mother is murdered by a drifter named David Brooks immediately after they arrive in Galveston, Texas all the way from England. Brooks is a man with dark past where he is passionate for beautiful women and prostitutes and ends up killing whoever he lays his eyes on.



Catherine is relieved when a young man offers to marry her once she turns 16 and promises to take her away from the orphanage. Eventually she falls in love with him but is unaware that Brook’s next target is Catherine herself. Catherine is abducted and violated by Brooks but is soon caught and sent to prison. Amidst all this the town of Galveston is unaware of the monstrous hurricane that is going to leave the place devastated. This 1900 hurricane is all set to take thousands of lives and is ready to wipe the city off the map.



The next book in the series named “The Aftermath” is all about Brooks coming back into Catherine’s life. It continues when Catherine is separated from her husband by Brooks and under what circumstances he gets married to another woman, how she meets another man and what challenges she faces with society and her troubled past, which affects her new husband and children. Book Three, “The Atonement” is all about another tragic twist in Catherine’s life. Will Catherine be successful enough to lead a happy life? Only readers can unveil the suspense. The author is now working on her 4th book in the series that is scheduled for release in May.



To order the copies of Galveston: 1900: Indignities series visit http://www.amazon.com/N.-E.-Brown/e/B00F1YP4ZQ/ref=ntt_athr_dp_pel_1



About N.E. Brown

N.E. Brown retired from the business world after here 40 year long tenure in the industry. She is now pursuing an exciting as well as a new career as an author. Ms. Brown collaborated with her daughter S.L. Jenkins to offer some of the most interesting and mysterious series of all times.



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