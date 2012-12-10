Mutt Shop Announces Their Latest Batch of Innovative Homeware

Janesville, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Many people like to know where they can find particular products, but once their loyalty is built up, they will accept the expansion into new territory. Ebay was once for second-hand items, Amazon was once for books. Both have now expanded exponentially. Despite these corporate giants, the underdog is also showing signs of success. Mutt Shop, an online peculiarity with plenty of personality, has recently expanded its range of products, many of which are entirely original and unique to the site, offering a plethora of items where the only unifying thread is innovation.



The site stocks items for camping and fishing, cooking and grilling, working and playing, and everything is organized into these categories, replete with high quality imagery and clear pricing.



Unlike many sites, product descriptions are often written by the innovator of the product themselves, which gives the site a friendly, approachable and personal feel missing from many major retail sites like Amazon, where regulations force a homogenization of content.



One of the many innovations on the site is their unique shish kabob skewer, the side skewer centerpiece, which uses a comb-like structure to make barbequing and eating meat in the kebab style easier and more intuitive. Many of the pieces in the store fit this mold - new twists on classics that enhance their usability and applications.



Another such example is the jalapeno popper tray, which is an elevated tray with star-shaped holes that allows cheese-stuffed jalapenos to stand upright while roasting, preserving their form and contents.



A spokesperson explained the out-of-the-box approach, “A lot of people have difficulty conceptualizing our store, because it doesn’t easily fit into a niche like so many other online stores that have been cynically designed to exploit said niche. Mutt shop is more like a movie montage of all the most useful and interesting items across a wide range of home applications, from backyard fun to cooking, games, and shop tools. If you are looking for unique designs in homeware of all kinds, give Mutt Shop a go, and we bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised”



About Mutt Shop

