HTF MI presents an in-depth overview of the Mutual Funds Market Study, detailing the latest product / industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Axis Asset Management Company Limited, DSP Investment Managers Private Limited, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Private Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited, SBI Funds Management Private Limited, UTI Asset Management Company Limited.



In terms of assets under management (AUM), the mutual fund industry in India has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years. During the FY 2016-FY 2019 period, the mutual fund industry AUM increased at a rate of ~22.94% and is expected to reach INR ~918.54 Tn by FY 2024. This growth can be attributed to the growing importance of the 'savings culture' among people and inclination towards systematic investment plan (SIP) schemes. Both individuals and institutional investors are expected to contribute equally to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional Markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

Key growth drivers of the market

- The proclivity to save money among people in the country is fueling the growth of the mutual fund industry in India. During the early-2000s, Indians used to make investments in physical assets and financial assets at the ratio of 3:2, which became 1:1 in FY 2019. This led to an inflow of INR ~3 Tn in the Indian financial sector by FY 2019.

- A rise in preference towards SIP schemes has recently been observed among investors in the country. The total contribution of SIP investments was INR ~679.1 Bn in FY 2018, which increased to INR ~926.93 Bn in FY 2019. A rise in SIP investments in the coming years is expected to drive growth in the Indian mutual fund industry.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Though, of late, the population has been expressing interest in mutual funds, lack of efficiency of asset management companies presents a challenge for the penetration of mutual funds across India. Companies often tend to limit their expenses for the development and maintenance of distribution channels only in tier 1 cities.



