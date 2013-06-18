Muurdeco.be Expands Range of Wall Decals and Decorative Wall Stickers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Most people want their homes to be unique. Instead of living in homes that look exactly the same as the homes of their friends, most homeowners prefer to add unique decorations, furniture, and styles to their home.



At a website called Muurdeco.be, Belgian and Dutch consumers can find all sorts of decorations to give their homes a unique appearance. The website features a wide range of wallpapers, wall stickers, and wall decorations that can be placed in any room of the home.



Muurdeco.be recently revealed summer themed wall decorations, including a Patchwork Tree that can be found under the ‘muurstickers’ category as well as colorful children’s decorations that are designed to brighten a playroom or child’s bedroom.



As a spokesperson for Muurdeco.be explains, the goal of the online store is to provide Belgian and Dutch homeowners with all the decorations they need to make their home look unique:



“Our website makes it easy for homeowners across the country to find new ways to decorate their homes. For everything from wallpapers to wall stickers, we aim to offer homeowners affordable prices on decorations that suit a variety of tastes and interests.”



Some wall stickers are abstract, and feature sign posts pointing to various cities around the world. Others are practical or playful, featuring bright colors, sports images, or clocks. Prices in Euros are clearly displayed on the site, with most wall decorations costing between €30 and €50.



Visitors who can’t decide which wall stickers or posters to buy can browse through a selection of bestselling items along the left hand side of the page. The website also allows visitors to search through wall stickers based on the specific rooms for which they’re designed, including bedroom wall stickers, bathroom wall stickers, and educational wall stickers for children’s rooms.



The retail site now offers free shipping to all addresses in the Netherlands and Belgium, making it easy and affordable for homeowners to enhance any interior design style.



As the spokesperson for Muurdeco.be explains, the website also has more than just wall stickers available for sale:



“In addition to a wide selection of creative wall stickers, our website also offers foto op canvas decorations, where a beautiful, high resolution photograph has been copied onto a high-quality canvas backdrop. The result is a magnificent photograph that can instantly enhance any room of the home.”



About Muurdeco.be

Muurdeco.be is a Dutch-language retail website that specializes in wall decorations for the entire home. Decorations include easy-to-apply wall stickers as well as high-resolution photographs on canvas backdrops. For more information, please visit: http://muurdeco.be