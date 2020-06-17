Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- The MVAS market is offering, application developers, mobile manufacturers, operators, and other vendors an exciting opportunity to extend customer reach and generate revenues. Industry vendors are offering services such as mobile email & IM, MMS, mobile advertising, mobile money, SMS, mobile infotainment solutions, and location based services to satisfy the rising client demand and needs.



Moreover, employee and corporate owned smart device adoption will act as a catalyst in generating demand for MVAS market solutions. It is predicted that the employee owned devices, such as BYOD, will drive the demand and adoption of industry solutions. These solutions have enabled service operators to capture specific customer base to help escalate its business value and widen their presence.



A major hindrance for the MVAS market growth are the security concerns which have become a threat for the adoption of MVAS solutions. Businesses are apprehensive about exposing confidential data and the internal business network to the outside world. Despite technological advancements, the threats are constant and will require businesses to control, monitor, prevent and protect their internal network and data.



The SMS segment is projected to hold the highest share in the MVAS market over the coming years owing to the lucrative opportunities it is providing to help generate sales and increase the business exposure. Success of SMS services can be attributed to its low price, simplicity, and reliability. Many businesses and companies, regardless of the industry domain, are implementing the use of SMS features for advertising purposes.



In the entertainment & media segment, mobile gaming has an increasingly vital market share in several Asian and European countries since the last few years. Due to the rolling out of popular internet based mobile games such as Pokemon Go! And Rollercoaster Tycoon, operators are offering several VAS packages on internet subscriptions as the mobile games are consuming extensive mobile internet which is providing the MVAS market a positive growth aspect.



APAC mobile education segment is estimated to garner considerable proceeds in MVAS market over the coming years. Mobile Education has garnered massively popularity in the region. In addition, expansion of smart devices industry across the region is expected to offer an impetus to the education sector in South-Asian countries. Presently, the education services are mostly restricted to on call tutor solutions, IVR and SMS based English language learning and examination alerts, but as per estimates, MVAS market in Asia Pacific countries will grow speedily owing to growing demand for value added services from millennial population.



Industry players participating in MVAS market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Gemalto N.V., Google, Inc., Nokia Corporation, NTT DoCoMo, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Tencent Holdings Limited, Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corporation. The industry is characterized by intense competition and is dominated by well-established players.



