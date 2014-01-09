MVDWI, the Top DWI Law Office in New Jersey Defends People Charged with a DWI/DUI Offense

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- MVDWI, the top DWI law office in New Jersey defends people who are charged with a DWI/DUI offense. Mr. Baffuto, the owner at MVDWI, is a highly-praised lawyer in New Jersey, with years of experience and abundant skills.



When facing any DUI/DWI charges, look no further than MVDWI. The attorney at this law firm is highly skilled and defends their clients to the fullest. With the best lawyer in the profession who takes DWI/DUI cases, this best dui law office in NJ delivers unsurpassed representation that no other law firm achieved before.



A spokesperson of the law office stated, “Our main office is located in Wall Township in the Jersey Shore are, one of the affluent areas in New Jersey. Over the years, the Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto has provided top-level DWI/DUI/criminal defense representation in New Jersey. As a NJ Supreme Court level Court DWI defense attorney, this law office has gained a solid reputation throughout New Jersey.”



In fact, Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving under the Influence (DUI) is a Motor Vehicle violation in the State of New Jersey, also referred to as “drunk driving” in general, and considered to be one of the most serious motor vehicle violations in the state. As one can easily imagine, the associated fines and other penalties are strict, and can negatively impact one’s life. However, this law firm provides full support to clients ensnared in DWI charges by providing them with the best dui defense in NJ.



About MVDWI

MVDWI is the best DUI/DWI drunk driving defense attorney and law firm in New Jersey. Over the years, the Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto has provided top-level DWI/DUI and criminal defense representation in New Jersey. As a New Jersey Supreme Court level DWI defense attorney, http://www.mvdwi.com has gained a solid reputation throughout New Jersey. They want all of their clients to feel calm and comfortable, all the while recognizing that clients are often under great stress. They are proud to offer services in multiple languages.



For more information, please visit http://www.mvdwi.com.



Contact:

Bartholomew Baffuto, Esq.

1800 Route 34, Suite #401

Wall, NJ 07719

Phone: 732-282-1394

Fax: 732-282-0506

E-mail:- info@mvdwi.com