Mvix Launches BrandSignage, a Brand Continuity Cloud Application for Franchise-Based, Digital Signage Networks

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Mvix, the market leader in digital signage systems, has announced the launch of an innovative, web application for brand continuity management in a decentralized digital signage network. Appropriately labeled as BrandSignage, this cloud-based software is targeted at franchise-leveraged businesses, allowing brand consistency across their entire franchise network.



Speaking on the occasion, Ross McClymonds, VP of Global sales commented, “This web-app is the first of its kind in our industry and we are very excited about this new system. This product is a result of months of market research, client demos and trials. Its comprehensiveness and versatility ensures its application in a wide range of franchise-based operations and use cases.”



BrandSignage is built on the fundamental idea that ensuring and building brand consistency is a corporate-level phenomenon, whereas leveraging, growing and promoting the corporate brands is a franchise-level endeavor. It allows corporate / brand-owners to set brand guidelines for in-store, digital signage advertising and digital menu boards along with an easy-to-use interface for franchisees to deploy approved media content and menu board layouts on screens.



“Multi-unit franchises always face difficulties trying to ensure brand consistency.” said Ross. “Brand consistency across locations and stores improves overall customer experiences; however, customization of content, prices and promotions may be necessary for keeping the franchise relevant to the local market.”



BrandSignage comprises of two, related modules for brand continuity management: “Template Designer” and “Campaign Manager”. Template Designer allows brand-owners to upload signage templates (e.g. Menu board layouts) and assign these templates to specific franchisees along with usage guidelines and specific editing permissions. Franchisees, on the other hand, can edit, customize and localize these templates to suit their markets. These personalized templates can then be published by the franchisee, thus ensuring brand consistency and local-market relevance. The “Campaign Manager” module is a point-of-purchase, Ad campaign management tool which allows brand-owners to provide a set of mandatory (national) and non-mandatory (local) Ad campaigns to each franchisee. All mandatory campaigns are automatically included across the entire signage network whereas the franchisees can choose amongst the non-mandatory campaigns for their respective locations.



“We have built BrandSignage as a complimentary system to our XhibitSignage solution, thereby providing a complete digital signage bundle to our enterprise clients.” said Ross. “So far we have received excellent market feedback on the comprehensiveness of its features. Initial field tests and pilot evaluation programs have provided excellent feedback from both brand-owners and franchisees. We are now proud to launch this robust product after incorporating those enhancements.”



About Mvix

Founded in 2005, Mvix is the market leader in technology and products for high-definition digital signage systems, video-wall appliances, interactive digital kiosk systems, hard-disk based HTPCs, portable media-centers and content management systems. Mvix specializes in a wide range of devices for digital playback of HD (1080p) video content and distribution, network streaming, NAS media storage and IP service integration.



Since its inception, Mvix’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions has put the company at the forefront of the digital display system and digital entertainment industries. In 2012, the company was honored on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America. Read more about Mvix Digital Signage Systems: http://www.mvixdigitalsignage.com/



