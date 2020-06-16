Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- The global MVNO market is poised to showcase impressive growth in the coming years on account of the intensifying need to provide differentiated services at a cheaper rate. Smartphones and other smart devices have penetrated a substantial portion of the global economy, which is paving the way for the growth of the MVNO market size. The ever-rising telecom needs, especially data requirements of the widening base of smartphone users has resulted in the initiation of multiple strategies by service providers. MVNOs have cropped up at the forefront of the telecom space as an apt format to address the exponential rise in data traffic.



MVNOs incur much lesser cost as compared to MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) as investment in infrastructure and maintenance is not involved. Network services are purchased from MNOs at wholesale rates and sold at lower price range. Unlike MNOs, MVNOs are focused only on niche customer segments, which allow them to provide specialized as well as differentiated services. A host of other factors are instrumental in driving the growth of the MVNO market share, which include towering consumer demand for low-cost services, remarkable development in telecom infrastructure across the globe, and favorable regulatory landscape.



The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing need for data are propelling the industry growth. According to the United Nations, approximately 3.5 billion people were using internet by the end of 2016 across the globe. With growing urbanization, the population using the internet is increasing rapidly, increasing the data traffic exponentially. The increasing number of subscribers is encouraging MNOs to seek aid from the virtual service providers, increasing the MVNO market growth.



The reduction in the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is compelling the companies to offer differentiated services. MNOs are also allowing the virtual operators to buy network capacities and offer customized solutions to the customers to cater to their requirements, propelling the MVNO market. With these services, the companies are increasing their brand loyalty in the low-ARPU scenario.



The Europe MVNO market is expected to hold the majority share of around 45% by 2024 due to the presence of a large number of players in the region. The industry in the region is characterized by regulations such as Roam Like At Home that is strengthening the industry growth in the region and attracting foreign investments. Technological advancements, such as virtualization, digitization, and eSIM technology, are allowing the companies to provide innovative products and services.



India MVNO market is expected to witness a significant growth due to the favorable regulatory landscape. In May 2016, on the recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued guidelines to grant the Unified License for the MVNOs. Under this license, the virtual operators will be treated as extensions of the network operators and allow the virtual operators to enter into agreements with multiple network operators. This will attract an increasing number of players in the industry, propelling growth.



Some of the key players in the MVNO market are Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Drillisch Telecom, FreedomPOP, GiffGaff, Lyca Mobile, Red Pocket Mobile, Talktalk, Truphone, and Straight Talk.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. MVNO Market, By Business Model

4.1. Key trends in MVNO by business model

4.2. Full MVNO

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Light MVNO

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Service provider MVNO

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Branded reseller

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2013 – 2024



