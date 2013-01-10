MVP Baseball Taking National All Star Teams to 2013 Triple Crown SlumpBuster Baseball Tournament

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- MVP Baseball has just announced that they will once again be taking National All Star teams to the 2013 Triple Crown SlumpBuster Baseball Tournament June 22-27 in Omaha, Nebraska. MVP Baseball is a comprehensive program for 11 to 18 year old players encompassing player development along with promoting and marketing players to college baseball programs on a national level.



As the 2012 Omaha Triple Crown SlumpBuster 18's Champions, MVP Baseball more than proved the value of their programs at what is the world's largest youth baseball tournament. Once again, the leading player development and college recruitment program will be taking national all-star teams to compete among the more than 400 teams from 36 different states vying for the national championship.



At the 2013 Triple Crown SlumpBuster Baseball Tournament, teams will play up to five games of intense competition with players experiencing history in the making watching the 2013 College World Series Championship Game at Ameritrade Park. “This tournament is the perfect opportunity for young players to compete nationally and learn valuable training techniques,” said an MVP Baseball spokesperson. “In addition to gaining college exposure and experiencing the college baseball lifestyle, they will accelerate their college baseball opportunities.”



With comprehensive development programs for players 11 to 18 years old, MVP Baseball is also a leader in college baseball recruiting placement on a national level. Their programs provide unbiased and detailed evaluation and one-on-one coaching from former MLB players and scouts. The individual skills development through professional daily instruction takes place in a 53,000 square foot state-of-the-art indoor training facility in Omaha. The addition of sports nutrition programs and exposure to local and national tournaments are just a part of what contributes to their outstanding track record of placing players in some of the most prestigious college baseball programs in the country.



In addition to a wealth of information on MVP Baseball and the tournament, website visitors will have access to NCAA baseball recruiting videos from the pros. They provide detailed information on everything from strength and conditioning to unique hitting techniques and catching skills acquired at the Slumpbuster Baseball Tournament. “Our training program is geared to making player’s faster, quicker and stronger without using heavy weight lifting and hours in the gym,” said the spokesperson. “The SlumpBuster Tournament is just one of many opportunities that we provide to give these aspiring college players a distinct advantage.” For more information, please visit http://collegebaseballrecruiting.org/



About MVP Baseball

MVP Baseball is a comprehensive program encompassing player development along with promoting and marketing players to college baseball programs on a national level. For the last ten years they have offered the greatest opportunities in baseball today, including playing in the top national baseball tournaments for players 11 to 18 years of age. Commitment to the importance of academics, a highly successful recruitment process and a staff comprised of former top MLB, minor league and college players providing hands-on daily instruction are just a few of the attributes that separates MVP Baseball from its competitors.