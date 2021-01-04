MVP Tech: A Security System Provider and Cyber Security Company in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- MVP Tech was formed in the year 2003 and is an engineering-driven system integration provider that executes diverse and highly complex projects on time, whilst delivering premium products within budget, and offering unparalleled manpower expertise for mission-critical assignments. MVP Tech entered the security market, which was once synonymous with analogue technology and closed platform operations and has revolutionized it. They have a passion for excellence and daring innovation, and their "always IP" philosophy is designed to deploy next-generation infrastructures for regional and international industry leaders.



Answering a query about their services, the spokesperson of MVP Tech commented, "We were the first to receive Dubai police approval on an IP surveillance system when the standards were written against analogue technologies. In the year 2006, we were the initial adopters of automatic number plate recognition technology in the region which is now a standard by law. We have also bridged the gap between local knowledge and international service, and our company has grown exponentially over the last 15 years. During this time, we have been experimenting and working with Artificial Intelligence and video analytics, developing real-world applications of these technologies in both the private and public sectors".



MVPTech is one of the first companies to deploy PSIM which is physical security information management, now CSIM which is converged security and information management, through their pioneering vision for all subsystems to communicate holistically in order to provide real-time actionable information in a seamless manner to the operators. At MVP Tech, they have envisioned a future of hyper-connected and fully automated entities, operating across territories, responding to human behavioural traits without human intervention, increasing the level of productivity and efficiency exponentially.



The spokesperson of MVP Tech further commented, "We have partnered with Leonardo in line with our collaborative ethos which is a high-tech, global force within the aerospace, defence and security world. Working together with their security and information systems division has made us able to provide fully-integrated cybersecurity solutions across the GCC to companies of all sizes and verticals, including government entities. Our cybersecurity solutions are developed and continually adapted to protect the integrity of networks, data and systems architecture from attack, damage or unauthorized access, extending security needs far beyond the traditional data centre".



Furthermore, MVP Tech offers Security Systems in Dubai, and these include cybersecurity solutions, industrial control systems, enterprise fraud management, investigation support system, threat intelligence services, managed security services. As security is vital to any establishment, especially those that store their customers' sensitive data, they help these clients to ensure their security systems are coherent with the latest regulations and data protection mandates.



MVP Tech is a Cyber Security Solution Company in Dubai. Their services on offer under cybersecurity include but are not limited to: network and application design, data and network protection, endpoint security, identity management and digital signatures, among others.



