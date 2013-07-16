MXI Corp Activ Healthy Chocolate Ambassador Adam Green (SLC Utah) Introduces New SEO Blog and Reputation Management Technology for his Top Rated Social Media Company G3 Development in York County Virginia

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need.



Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



The Real Reasons Why To Use Social Media:



1. If ones business can’t be found — they are not engaging with the “True Market.”

2. Social Media (YouTube) is 64% more effective — than traditional advertising.

3. Ones “True Competition” — is guaranteed to be engaged in Social Media.

4. One will find customers — 15 times faster with Social Media.

5. One can reach the “True Market” — by simply engaging the right people.

6. By ignoring this Social Media Market, they are not creating opportunities –

while the competition is.

7. Social Media saves massive amounts of time— if one uses it right.



Site owners started to recognize the value of having their sites highly ranked and visible in search engine results, creating an opportunity for both white hat and black hat SEO practitioners. According to industry analyst Danny Sullivan, the phrase "search engine optimization" probably came into use in 1997. The first documented use of the term Search Engine Optimization was John Audette and his company Multimedia Marketing Group as documented by a web page from the MMG site from August, 1997.



Early versions of search algorithms relied on webmaster-provided information such as the keyword meta tag, or index files in engines like ALIWEB. Meta tags provide a guide to each page's content. Using meta data to index pages was found to be less than reliable, however, because the webmaster's choice of keywords in the meta tag could potentially be an inaccurate representation of the site's actual content. Inaccurate, incomplete, and inconsistent data in meta tags could and did cause pages to rank for irrelevant searches. Web content providers also manipulated a number of attributes within the HTML source of a page in an attempt to rank well in search engines.



