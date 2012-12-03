Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) has expanded its product line with a new antioxidant bar, the Xoçai™ Protein Bar. The Protein Bar is low in calories and high in protein and fiber.



The Xoçai™ Protein Bar is what we like to call, ‘the ultimate antioxidant experience,’” said MXICorp founder and executive vice president Andrew Brooks. “Whether you are looking for the recommended antioxidants, extra energy, more protein or to shed a few extra pounds, the Protein Bar is a great solution.”



The Xoçai™ Protein Bar has 10 grams of soy protein, the equivalent of two large eggs. It is sweetened with Isomaltulose, a low-glycemic sweetener. Its ingredients include all-natural, unprocessed cocoa powder, açai berry and other berries high in antioxidants. Each Protein Bar contains only four grams of fat, seven grams of sugar and only 140 calories.



“This product is the perfect low-calorie, high-protein and high-fiber snack or meal,” said MXI Ambassador, Adam Green president of Winner’s Circle International. “The Protein Bar provides you with the antioxidants, carbohydrates and vitamins our bodies need.”



Each Protein Bar has an Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) value of 4,066 per bar.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.