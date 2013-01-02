Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- With over 30 years of experience in the network marketing and MLM training as a coach, the German born Christel Frank is a tremendous support and impetus for both the Norwegian and European markets. She has proven experience from well-known networking companies like, Avon, Nikken and Creative Memories.



Likewise, Christel Frank has for years been commissioner of the German direct sales organization UVDV, where she also to have been the link between members and the respective company also has been an advisor and liaison acc. policy, strategic communications, and consumer finance, and was responsible for media consulting and contact with social media, the objective has been accepted by consumers that the network company is an ethical distribution channel. With Christel Frank's dedication and extensive experience in network marketing, we see very light on further development of our organization in Norway and the rest of Europe.



Christel Frank

Tel.: +49 - 71 41 - 299 42 74

Fax: +49 - 71 41 - 299 44 03



Email : eu.gm@mxicorp.com



CURRICULUM VITAE



European

MXI Corp.

Since 2012

General Manager

From January 2012



Representative

Direct Selling Association Germany

2008 - 2011

August 2008 -

Reporting to the Board of Directors.

11-Dec



Freelance Trainer for Party Plan Companies in Germany (Trainings, Field Development Support, Coaching).



General Manager

Creative Memories Germany and Austria

2002 - 2008

November 2002 –

8-Mar



Vice President

Sales & Marketing

The Pampered Chef Germany

2001 - 2002

October 2001



National Sales Manager

Jafra Cosmetics Germany

1999 - 2000

Dec-99



Avon Cosmetics

1982 - 1999



Managing Director Austria

(1995 - 1999)



National Sales Manager Austria

(1993 - 1995)



Division Sales Manager Germany

(1984 - 1993)



Zone Manager / Management Associate

(1982 - 1984)



Challenges prior to Direct Selling



Secretary to an Executive

.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart

1977 – 1982



.Sparkassenversicherung

1976



.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart

1971 - 1976



Secretary/Assistant

.Donnelly & Gerardi, Pforzheim

Mid of 1969 -



(Publishing and Advertising Company)

Mid of 1971



Ground Hostess

.Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Mid of 1968 -



Stuttgart

Mid of 1969



Further Information:



Nationality:

German

Birth Date:

26-Jun-49

Languages:

English (fluent in spoken and written), German



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.