Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- With over 30 years of experience in the network marketing and MLM training as a coach, the German born Christel Frank is a tremendous support and impetus for both the Norwegian and European markets. She has proven experience from well-known networking companies like, Avon, Nikken and Creative Memories.
Likewise, Christel Frank has for years been commissioner of the German direct sales organization UVDV, where she also to have been the link between members and the respective company also has been an advisor and liaison acc. policy, strategic communications, and consumer finance, and was responsible for media consulting and contact with social media, the objective has been accepted by consumers that the network company is an ethical distribution channel. With Christel Frank's dedication and extensive experience in network marketing, we see very light on further development of our organization in Norway and the rest of Europe.
Christel Frank
Tel.: +49 - 71 41 - 299 42 74
Fax: +49 - 71 41 - 299 44 03
Email : eu.gm@mxicorp.com
CURRICULUM VITAE
European
MXI Corp.
Since 2012
General Manager
From January 2012
Representative
Direct Selling Association Germany
2008 - 2011
August 2008 -
Reporting to the Board of Directors.
11-Dec
Freelance Trainer for Party Plan Companies in Germany (Trainings, Field Development Support, Coaching).
General Manager
Creative Memories Germany and Austria
2002 - 2008
November 2002 –
8-Mar
Vice President
Sales & Marketing
The Pampered Chef Germany
2001 - 2002
October 2001
National Sales Manager
Jafra Cosmetics Germany
1999 - 2000
Dec-99
Avon Cosmetics
1982 - 1999
Managing Director Austria
(1995 - 1999)
National Sales Manager Austria
(1993 - 1995)
Division Sales Manager Germany
(1984 - 1993)
Zone Manager / Management Associate
(1982 - 1984)
Challenges prior to Direct Selling
Secretary to an Executive
.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart
1977 – 1982
.Sparkassenversicherung
1976
.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart
1971 - 1976
Secretary/Assistant
.Donnelly & Gerardi, Pforzheim
Mid of 1969 -
(Publishing and Advertising Company)
Mid of 1971
Ground Hostess
.Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Mid of 1968 -
Stuttgart
Mid of 1969
Further Information:
Nationality:
German
Birth Date:
26-Jun-49
Languages:
English (fluent in spoken and written), German
About MXI Corp
Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.