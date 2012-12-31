Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- With over 30 years of experience in the network marketing and MLM training as a coach, the German born Christel Frank is a tremendous support and impetus for both the Norwegian and European markets. She has proven experience from well-known networking companies like, Avon, Nikken and Creative Memories.



Likewise, Christel Frank has for years been commissioner of the German direct sales organization UVDV, where she also to have been the link between members and the respective company also has been an advisor and liaison acc. policy, strategic communications, and consumer finance, and was responsible for media consulting and contact with social media, the objective has been accepted by consumers that the network company is an ethical distribution channel. With Christel Frank's dedication and extensive experience in network marketing, we see very light on further development of our organization in Norway and the rest of Europe.



Christel Frank

Tel.: +49 - 71 41 - 299 42 74

Fax: +49 - 71 41 - 299 44 03



Email : eu.gm@mxicorp.com



CURRICULUM VITAE



European

MXI Corp.

Since 2012

General Manager

From January 2012



Representative

Direct Selling Association Germany

2008 - 2011

August 2008 -



Reporting to the Board of Directors.

Dec-11

Freelance Trainer for Party Plan Companies in Germany (Trainings, Field Development Support, Coaching).



General Manager

Creative Memories Germany and Austria

2002 - 2008

November 2002 –

Mar-08



Vice President

Sales & Marketing

The Pampered Chef Germany

2001 - 2002

October 2001



National Sales Manager

Jafra Cosmetics Germany

1999 - 2000

Dec-99



Avon Cosmetics

1982 - 1999

Managing Director Austria

(1995 - 1999)



National Sales Manager Austria

(1993 - 1995)



Division Sales Manager Germany

(1984 - 1993)



Zone Manager / Management Associate

(1982 - 1984)



Challenges prior to Direct Selling



Secretary to an Executive

.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart

1977 – 1982



.Sparkassenversicherung

1976



.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart

1971 - 1976



Secretary/Assistant

.Donnelly & Gerardi, Pforzheim

Mid of 1969 -



(Publishing and Advertising Company)

Mid of 1971



Ground Hostess

.Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Mid of 1968 -



Stuttgart

Mid of 1969



Further Information:





- Nationality:

German



- Birth Date:

June 26, 1949



- Languages:

English (fluent in spoken and written), German



