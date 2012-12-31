Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- With over 30 years of experience in the network marketing and MLM training as a coach, the German born Christel Frank is a tremendous support and impetus for both the Norwegian and European markets. She has proven experience from well-known networking companies like, Avon, Nikken and Creative Memories.
Likewise, Christel Frank has for years been commissioner of the German direct sales organization UVDV, where she also to have been the link between members and the respective company also has been an advisor and liaison acc. policy, strategic communications, and consumer finance, and was responsible for media consulting and contact with social media, the objective has been accepted by consumers that the network company is an ethical distribution channel. With Christel Frank's dedication and extensive experience in network marketing, we see very light on further development of our organization in Norway and the rest of Europe.
Christel Frank
Tel.: +49 - 71 41 - 299 42 74
Fax: +49 - 71 41 - 299 44 03
Email : eu.gm@mxicorp.com
CURRICULUM VITAE
European
MXI Corp.
Since 2012
General Manager
From January 2012
Representative
Direct Selling Association Germany
2008 - 2011
August 2008 -
Reporting to the Board of Directors.
Dec-11
Freelance Trainer for Party Plan Companies in Germany (Trainings, Field Development Support, Coaching).
General Manager
Creative Memories Germany and Austria
2002 - 2008
November 2002 –
Mar-08
Vice President
Sales & Marketing
The Pampered Chef Germany
2001 - 2002
October 2001
National Sales Manager
Jafra Cosmetics Germany
1999 - 2000
Dec-99
Avon Cosmetics
1982 - 1999
Managing Director Austria
(1995 - 1999)
National Sales Manager Austria
(1993 - 1995)
Division Sales Manager Germany
(1984 - 1993)
Zone Manager / Management Associate
(1982 - 1984)
Challenges prior to Direct Selling
Secretary to an Executive
.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart
1977 – 1982
.Sparkassenversicherung
1976
.Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart
1971 - 1976
Secretary/Assistant
.Donnelly & Gerardi, Pforzheim
Mid of 1969 -
(Publishing and Advertising Company)
Mid of 1971
Ground Hostess
.Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Mid of 1968 -
Stuttgart
Mid of 1969
Further Information:
- Nationality:
German
- Birth Date:
June 26, 1949
- Languages:
English (fluent in spoken and written), German