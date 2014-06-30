MXI-Corp-Product Top Sponsor Unveils Xocai Single-Source Chocolate-Bean International Social-Media Campaign

North Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- MXI-Corp-Product Team Elite, Adam Paul Green will host the online meeting, from his virtual office. for all Xocai Single-Source Chocolate-Bean distributors in North Hempstead, New York. Adam Green, has touted the International Social-Media Campaign Titled, XoLove-Bites and Cardio-Vascular Health in Taiwan. Adam has more information available at www.adampaulgreen.com



Benefits & Features of XoLove Bites:



Promotes flexibility in blood vessels

Improves blood flow

Helps protect heart and brain

Encourages production of “feel-good” chemicals in the brain

Promotes improved sexual health

Enhances cellular communication

Fortifies immune function

Stimulates mental and physical energy

Modulates hormone production/activity

Enhances endurance and stamina

Neutralizes free radicals/slows oxidative stress

Provides powerful antioxidant protection



L-arginine: A critical amino acid that is a building block of nitric oxide (NO). Thousands of studies point to the wide-ranging benefits of NO, including that of relaxing blood vessels, improving blood flow throughout the body, minimizing clumping of red blood cells, enhancing sexual function (particularly in men), assisting in the communication between cells, fortifying the immune system and more.



As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com http://www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership 1-801-809-7766



