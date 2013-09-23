MXI Corp Recruiter and 'G3 Development' President Adam Green Elected "Carlin" Nevada over Dover MA, Chestnut Hill MA and Bernardsville NJ as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Finland Tradeshows

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



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A part of Carlin's history includes the Overland Stage Station & the original Carlin Stone House Ranch, both are now private homes. Also the Carlin Post Office was established December 4, 1886. Carlin received its name from Captain William Passmore Carlin who camped one and a half miles up Maggie Creek with a troop of men. He was on a military expedition from Camp Floyd in Utah to California. The Central Pacific reached the present Carlin site in December of 1868. Carlin was selected as the eastern terminus of Humbolt division and a town site was laid out. The original post office was established on December 4, 1868.



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