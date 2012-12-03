Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp), the maker of Xoçai™ healthy dark chocolate products, has added a new product to the Xoçai™ line: Xe healthy energy drink. The Xoçai™ Xe energy drink is rich in antioxidants and contains two of the highest radical-fighting fruits in the world—cacao and açai.



The 8.4-oz. drink is a proprietary pure energy blend, made with no artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives or refined sugars.



“We are thrilled to add this drink to our Xoçai™ product line,” said MXI Founder and Executive Vice President, Andrew Brooks. “The Xe energy drink is a healthy choice over the standard energy drinks available out there. I encourage you to find out more about the benefits offered by Xoçai™ dark chocolate and the new Xe energy drink.”



As with all Xoçai™ products, the Xe energy drink is a Brunswick Laboratory-certified product. Brunswick Laboratory is an independent, third-party laboratory that verifies the quality assurance and Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) score of products. The Xe energy drink has an ORAC score of 41,008.



Xe energy drink ingredients include cacao, açai and a superfruit blend that contains wild blueberry, grape, goji, raspberry, wild bilberry, cranberry, elderberry, apple, cherry, strawberry and boysenberry. Additionally, to provide energy, the drink includes theobromine, maca, ginseng, yerba mate, quercetin and guarana. A complete listing of product ingredients is available on the product Website.



“The Xoçai™ products, including our newest product, the Xe energy drink, are designed for the all-natural consumer who is looking for a product high in antioxidants and other healthy components,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Green, president of Winner’s Circle International.



“This product is different from other energy drinks currently available.”



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



