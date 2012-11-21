Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation, the world leader in healthy dark chocolate, is now ranked among the top 100 direct-selling companies, according to the April 2010 Direct Selling News Global 100 for 2009. MXI-Corp reported 2009 sales of $65 million.



Direct Selling News, the publication that publishes the top 100 list each year, serves executives in the direct selling industry and is designed to help top decision makers grow and manage their businesses.



“After just five years in business, MXI-Corp is now on five continents, in 13 countries and now ranked among the 100 leading direct-selling companies,” said MXI-Corp Founder and Executive Vice President Andrew Brooks. “This is an exciting moment, and one we are thrilled to share with our network members around the globe.”



“As a distributor, this is wonderful news and I am excited to have witnessed this major growth happen,” said MXI Ambassador and President of Winner’s Circle International, Adam Green . “I joined MXI-Corp in 2005 as one of the first distributors, and I have literally seen this company grow from the ground up. It’s a great time to be a network distributor with MXI-Corp.”



The top 100 lists includes companies from around the globe, representing countries worldwide, such as the United States, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Peru and Mexico. The entire list can be viewed online on the Direct News Selling Website.



Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks' family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen's of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao.