Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Thirty of its leading distributors will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nev., Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) announces. MXI-Corp, the leader in healthy chocolate products, hosts the Gold Executive Fly-in event twice a year to reward its top 30 distributors worldwide.



Two Gold Executive Fly-in events are planned for April and one in October. Selected distributors are flying in from around the world, including Sweden, Canada and all across the United States, to attend April’s event.



“The Gold Executive Fly-in is an event we look forward to at MXI-Corp headquarters,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “This is an opportunity for the leading distributors to share their experiences and to be rewarded for their success.”



Included in the fly-in program is round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for three nights at the Peppermill Hotel, Casino, Resort and Spa and a dinner cruise on Lake Tahoe. Attendees will also spend a day at MXI-Corp headquarters and have the opportunity to attend a group lunch with all 30 top distributors and presenters from the event.



“This is a wonderful experience for distributors—the opportunity to sit down with company executives, hear from various presenters and learn from other distributors,” said MXIAmbassador Adam Paul Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “From the first day until you fly out, you will be learning strategies and business ideas to help continue your success.”



Top distributors are selected based on their individual sales volume. A listing of April 2010 Gold Fly-in Qualifiers is listed on the MXI-Corp Website.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.