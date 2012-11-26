Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Xoçai™ X Power Squares will begin shipping worldwide this week, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) announces. The newest product to the Xoçai™ line, X Power Squares, is now available for purchase through distributors or the corporation.



“The X Power Squares are the most powerful, health-promoting chocolate ever produced,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president, MXI-Corp. “These squares contain a dynamic blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries—they are loaded with antioxidants.”



X Power Squares use cacao that is blanched, unfermented, sun-dried, non-roasted and coldpressed, meaning it boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyandins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are Brunswick Lab certified, meaning the product is approved by a third-party organization’s quality assurance program.



This product is all natural and is made with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives or fillers.



“There are so many reasons to eat X Power Squares—from the unique formulation to being diabetic friendly, this product is a revolution in healthy chocolate,” said MXI Ambassador Adam Paul Green, president of Winner’s Circle International. “We are thrilled to now offer 10 items in the Xoçai™ product line.”



X Power Squares contain an unparalleled Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) value of 3,582 per each 6-gram square. As with all Xoçai™ products, X Power Squares should be stored in a cool, dry place.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™(sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.