Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) has expanded its leadership team, hiring a vice president of distributor relations. Dan Martin, MXICorp’s new vice president of distributor relations, brings with him nearly 20 years of corporate experience to MXI-Corp.



“Dan brings with him experience and know-how that will benefit MXI-Corp on many levels, especially in his new role as vice president of distributor relations,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president at MXI-Corp. “I have known Dan for many years, both personally and professionally, and he is the right person to grow this role and help expand this company.”



As vice president of distributor relations, Martin will work between the MXI-Corp management team and distributors worldwide. He has also been charged with working with other key leadership to grow the company and to act as a sounding board for distributors, taking comments and suggestions on how to improve the corporate-distributor relationship.



“Dan will excel as vice president of distributor relations,” said MXI Ambassador and Multi-

Millionaire Member Adam Paul Green, who is also president of Winner’s Circle International. “He will be the liaison to distributors around the world, connecting them with the resources and the information they need, which is an important component of our business.”



Martin joins MXI-Corp from the real estate industry, where he was an integral part of his firm’s management team. In his tenure in real estate, Martin helped grow the company, expand its developments and increase its sales.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™(sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.