MXI Corp's #1 Team Elite and 'G3 Development' Board Member Adam Green Chose "Carlin" Nevada over Block Island RI, Winnetka IL and Rancho Palos Verdes CA as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Japan Conferences

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



Maryanne Dr This Single-Family Home located at 429 Maryanne Drive, Stateline NV sold for $470,000 on Feb 28, 2013. 429 Maryanne Dr has approximately 2,003 square feet. The property has a lot size of 0.41 acres and was built in 1981. 429 Maryanne Dr previously sold for $530,000 on Aug 11, 2008. The average listing price for similar homes for sale is $475,981 and the average sales price for similar recently sold homes is $425,232. 429 Maryanne Dr is in the 89449 ZIP code in Stateline, NV. The average price per square foot for homes for sale in 89449 is $236.



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The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



In the year 1868, the migration of men and their families began the arrival in the Carlin area. Most of the migrants worked for the railroad in the shops and in the roundhouse. At this time, the pioneer ranchers came, such as S. Pierce, C. Boyden, James Clark and T. Griffin. After the arrival of the Central Pacific Railroad at Carlin, there was much competition among some of the pioneers in Carlin to build toll roads and enter the stage and freight business. These freight and stage lines connected the railroad with mines and towns such as Eureka, Austin, Mineral Hill and others (rootsweb.ancestry.com/~nvelko/elko_histCarlin2.html).



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