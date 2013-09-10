Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Maryanne Dr This Single-Family Home located at 429 Maryanne Drive, Stateline NV sold for $470,000 on Feb 28, 2013. 429 Maryanne Dr has approximately 2,003 square feet. The property has a lot size of 0.41 acres and was built in 1981. 429 Maryanne Dr previously sold for $530,000 on Aug 11, 2008. The average listing price for similar homes for sale is $475,981 and the average sales price for similar recently sold homes is $425,232. 429 Maryanne Dr is in the 89449 ZIP code in Stateline, NV. The average price per square foot for homes for sale in 89449 is $236.



1219 Maryanne Dr.

Stateline, NV 89449



MXI Corp's #1 Team Elite and 'G3 Development' Controller Adam Green Chose "Carlin" Nevada Over 81657 Vail CO, 10528 Harrison NY and 07021 Essex Fells NJ as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Sweden Conferences



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership