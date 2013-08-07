MXI Corp's Best Sponsor and 'G3 Development' Board Member Adam Green Singled out "Carlin" Nevada over 94507 Alamo CA, 10471 Bronx NY and 10708 Bronxville NY as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future India Conferences

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



The railroad which began hauling perishables needed a way of preserving the fruits that were being shipped from the west coast to the east coast. Ponds adjacent to the tracks would freeze and men would cut the ice with saws and store the ice blocks in a building nearby. As trains stopped on their way through, the workers would reload the cars with ice. This method was used until the mid-1950's. Since the early 1960's, when modern mining techniques began being used, mining companies have been the major employers in the area. With the advent of technology, mining has taken on an even more important role. Gold is no longer used just in the jewelry industry. It is necessary for most any of today's conveniences you can name - CD players, microwaves, computers, aerospace, communications and medical laboratory equipment.



A part of Carlin's history includes the Overland Stage Station & the original Carlin Stone House Ranch, both are now private homes. Also the Carlin Post Office was established December 4, 1886. Carlin received its name from Captain William Passmore Carlin who camped one and a half miles up Maggie Creek with a troop of men. He was on a military expedition from Camp Floyd in Utah to California. The Central Pacific reached the present Carlin site in December of 1868. Carlin was selected as the eastern terminus of Humbolt division and a town site was laid out. The original post office was established on December 4, 1868.



Chinese laborers working on the construction of the railroad planted gardens and the site was known as “Chinese Gardens,” but when the railroad was completed to Carlin, the name was changed. The Chinese community was located south of and across the alley form the present day City Hall. It extended west, to south of the old S. P. (Southern Pacific) freight house, in the location of the City Club and that area. Most of the Chinese worked for the railroad, washing engines, pushing the “turntable” around and other menial jobs. Others of the Chinese community operated stores and laundries, or they worked as cooks. Very few Chinese women were found in Carlin.



In the year 1868, the migration of men and their families began the arrival in the Carlin area. Most of the migrants worked for the railroad in the shops and in the roundhouse. At this time, the pioneer ranchers came, such as S. Pierce, C. Boyden, James Clark and T. Griffin. After the arrival of the Central Pacific Railroad at Carlin, there was much competition among some of the pioneers in Carlin to build toll roads and enter the stage and freight business. These freight and stage lines connected the railroad with mines and towns such as Eureka, Austin, Mineral Hill and others (rootsweb.ancestry.com/~nvelko/elko_histCarlin2.html).



Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Weather: 90°F (32°C), Wind N at 0 mph (0 km/h), 23% Humidity. Population: 2,400 (2011). Elko County. Population in 2011: 2,374. Population change since 2000: +9.9%. Males: 1,313 (55.3%). Females: 1,061 (44.7%). Median resident age: 35.1 years. Nevada median age: 39.8 years. Zip codes: 89822. Estimated median household income in 2009: $63,042 (it was $49,571 in 2000). Carlin: $63,042. Nevada: $53,341



Estimated per capita income in 2009: $24,513. Carlin city income, earnings, and wages data - Estimated median house or condo value in 2009: $81,894 (it was $84,400 in 2000). Carlin: $81,894. Nevada: $207,600.



Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



