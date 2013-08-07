Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Carlin is a city located near the western border of Elko County in northeast Nevada, 23 miles west of the city of Elko. It is part of the Elko Metropolitan Statistical Area. Wikipedia. Area: 9.2 sq miles (23.83 km²).



Weather: 90°F (32°C), Wind N at 0 mph (0 km/h), 23% Humidity. Population: 2,400 (2011). Elko County. Population in 2011: 2,374. Population change since 2000: +9.9%. Males: 1,313 (55.3%). Females: 1,061 (44.7%). Median resident age: 35.1 years. Nevada median age: 39.8 years. Zip codes: 89822. Estimated median household income in 2009: $63,042 (it was $49,571 in 2000). Carlin: $63,042. Nevada: $53,341



Estimated per capita income in 2009: $24,513. Carlin city income, earnings, and wages data - Estimated median house or condo value in 2009: $81,894 (it was $84,400 in 2000). Carlin: $81,894. Nevada: $207,600.



Mean prices in 2009: All housing units: $122,701; Detached houses: $149,484; Townhouses or other attached units: $185,464; In 2-unit structures: $185,464; Mobile homes: $94,880; Occupied boats, RVs, vans, etc.: $26,799. Median gross rent in 2009: $786. (city-data.com/city/Carlin-Nevada.html) (explorecarlinnv.com/).



MXI Corp's Best Sponsor and 'G3 Development' Capitalist Adam Green Singled Out "Carlin" Nevada Over 94025 Menlo Park CA, 93066 Somis CA and 11576 Roslyn NY as Best "Team Xociety" Leadership Location for Future Mexico Tradeshows



The date of record for the establishment of the community of Carlin is December 4, 1886. Carlin began in the days of the Central Pacific Railroad's push eastward towards the linking of east and west with the driving of the last spike at Promontory Point in May of 1869. The laborers building the railway were Chinese emigrants who settled and planted vegetable gardens here. These vegetables were sold to residents and travelers. Thus the community was referred to as Chinese Gardens. The town later became known as Carlin, named after William Passmore Carlin, who was a Union General in the Civil War, and stationed here in 1863 before the reservation was moved to Owyhee. The word is that the three creeks around Carlin were named after his daughters - Maggie, Susie and Mary.



The railroad which began hauling perishables needed a way of preserving the fruits that were being shipped from the west coast to the east coast. Ponds adjacent to the tracks would freeze and men would cut the ice with saws and store the ice blocks in a building nearby. As trains stopped on their way through, the workers would reload the cars with ice. This method was used until the mid-1950's. Since the early 1960's, when modern mining techniques began being used, mining companies have been the major employers in the area. With the advent of technology, mining has taken on an even more important role. Gold is no longer used just in the jewelry industry. It is necessary for most any of today's conveniences you can name - CD players, microwaves, computers, aerospace, communications and medical laboratory equipment.



A part of Carlin's history includes the Overland Stage Station & the original Carlin Stone House Ranch, both are now private homes. Also the Carlin Post Office was established December 4, 1886. Carlin received its name from Captain William Passmore Carlin who camped one and a half miles up Maggie Creek with a troop of men. He was on a military expedition from Camp Floyd in Utah to California. The Central Pacific reached the present Carlin site in December of 1868. Carlin was selected as the eastern terminus of Humbolt division and a town site was laid out. The original post office was established on December 4, 1868.



Chinese laborers working on the construction of the railroad planted gardens and the site was known as “Chinese Gardens,” but when the railroad was completed to Carlin, the name was changed. The Chinese community was located south of and across the alley form the present day City Hall. It extended west, to south of the old S. P. (Southern Pacific) freight house, in the location of the City Club and that area. Most of the Chinese worked for the railroad, washing engines, pushing the “turntable” around and other menial jobs. Others of the Chinese community operated stores and laundries, or they worked as cooks. Very few Chinese women were found in Carlin.



In the year 1868, the migration of men and their families began the arrival in the Carlin area. Most of the migrants worked for the railroad in the shops and in the roundhouse. At this time, the pioneer ranchers came, such as S. Pierce, C. Boyden, James Clark and T. Griffin. After the arrival of the Central Pacific Railroad at Carlin, there was much competition among some of the pioneers in Carlin to build toll roads and enter the stage and freight business. These freight and stage lines connected the railroad with mines and towns such as Eureka, Austin, Mineral Hill and others (rootsweb.ancestry.com/~nvelko/elko_histCarlin2.html).



Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Unhealthy Snacks. Why do we love to consume them so much? We know they're not good for us. They're a huge contributor to obesity, low energy levels, and other modern lifestyle diseases.



It doesn't matter what type of snacks we are talking about. The typical snack food options are normally high in sugar, fats, simple carbs, chemicals and artificial flavors and colors. And to make matters worse, in our attempt to subdue our snack-time cravings, by indulging in unhealthy snacks it only fuels the cravings. Instead, consider eating a Xocai Healthy Peanut Butter Cup!



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership