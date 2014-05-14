MXI Environmental Services, LLC Announces Beverage Recycling Services This Spring

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- With the weather warming up, supermarkets are stocking their warehouses with plenty of beverages in anticipation for the demand. There are some products that just sit in the warehouse, becoming expired and undrinkable before they hit store shelves. When corporations sell expired drinks, it can lead to lawsuits if an individual gets sick, as they are liable for any backlash based on products they sell. To help avoid a potential disaster, and rid corporations of undrinkable products in an economically efficient manner, MXI Environmental Services, LLC is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for beverage recycling this spring.



Utilizing the services of MXI Environmental Services, LLC is not only beneficial to the environment, but also to the corporation. By turning their unused liquids into solid benefits and renewable energy, corporations will be able to save money by recovering federal and state excise taxes. The professionals will arrive at the warehouse with their transportation fleet, and take control of the expired products by providing safe delivery of the beverages to their Materials Recovery Facility. When interested in beverage recycling, customers can trust MXI Environmental Services, LLC to recover the liquids and recycle into ethanol that is used as a fuel additive.



The company will use their green process to fully destruct all beverages in a way that protects the brand image, and reduces carbon footprint. They will recycle alcoholic beverages such as beers, wines, and spirits, as well as any flavorings and energy drinks for customer’s complete satisfaction. MXI will also take control of and recycle cardboards, aluminum, metal, and glass, as well. The transportation fleet will assist their clients in taking control of any excess packages in need of pharmaceutical, industrial, or health and cosmetic recycling for the convenience of their clientele. To learn more about the process, contact them today.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything they recover.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com/.