MXI Environmental Services, LLC Announces Cosmetic Recycling Services This Spring

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- For companies to remain in good standing within their industry, it is important to ensure no unsellable products hit the shelves. In the health and beauty business, expired products can lead to skin problems or allergic reactions, which can come back to haunt the retailer. In order to avoid corporate liability and dispose of these products in an economically beneficial way, MXI Environmental Services, LLC is announcing their services for recycling cosmetic products this spring season. With Earth Day right around the corner, there is no better time to consult the services of the reliable recycling professionals to “go green” and create renewable energy.



The extensive process of MXI Environmental Services, LLC will help their customers save money on disposal costs and manage waste streams. With their transportation fleet, the company personally transports all unsellable packaged products to their Materials Recovery Facility where they sort the various items and create renewable fuels. They accept items packaged in aluminum, glass, metal, or plastic, as well as cardboard packaging to provide elite cosmetic recycling services for their clients. Once the materials have been recovered, their procedures will efficiently recover all materials in the health and beauty products. Whether having an excess of fragrances, perfumes, sanitizers, deodorants, or alcohols, the experienced professionals will take complete control of all products throughout the length of the process.



There are many benefits for those who wish to properly dispose of their fragrances, perfumes, and other cosmetics. Proper recycling will free up space in the warehouse, eliminate the use of landfills, as well as provide for a safe destruction. For complete customer satisfaction, they will dispose of the materials in a way that protects the brand, while reducing carbon footprint. With their reliability, they have become one of the trusted and most affordable ethanol recycling companies in the country.



Aside from cosmetics, MXI Environmental Services, LLC will use their facility and innovative process for efficient pharmaceutical, industrial, and beverage recycling. To hear more about their services, or to prepare a shipment to deliver the unsaleable products to the Materials Recovery Facility, interested individuals and organizations can get started on the website today.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything they recover.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com/.