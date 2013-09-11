MXI Environmental Services, LLC Now Creating Renewable Energy with Their Recycling

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- MXI Environmental Services, LLC, a leading supplier of ethanol recycling and unsaleable product destruction, is delighted to announce they are now able to create renewable energy with their recycling program. Whether recycling beverages, chemical and cleaning materials, or health and beauty fragrances, MXI Environmental Services, LLC is able to dispose of unsaleable products in a way that aids the environment and saves the clients’ money on disposal costs.



The professionals can recycle all unused, expired, or damaged beer, wine, energy drinks and flavored waters in a manner that turns the excess and waste liquid into renewable fuels. The beverage recycling program helps clients erase warehousing costs on unsalable products and MXI Environmental Services, LLC will recycle aluminum, metal and glass beverages that are taking up room in the warehouse after having reached the expiration date. If the items are packaged in cardboard boxes, the transportation fleet provided by MXI Environmental Services, LLC will rid their clients of that as well.



For those companies that wish to recycle their health and beauty products and reduce liability on unsellable products, MXI Environmental Services, LLC will help their clients recycle perfumes and colognes, as well as mouthwash, hand sanitizers, and various fragrances that will reduce company expenses while creating renewable energy. There are a vast array of benefits that come from utilizing the advantages of an environmental recycling service that recycle energy products into renewable fuels while disposing of excess ethanol.



These ethanol disposal services helps achieve sustainability and eliminates the use of landfills for disposal while reducing the dependence on imported oils. The process of MXI Environmental Services, LLC starts with the transportation tankers which bring the products to their Materials Recovery Facility. It is here where the energy is re-created. Companies and manufacturers don’t have to worry about breaking the bank, as the professionals at MXI Environmental Services, LLC properly dispose of and ensure reusability of the products at a reasonable cost.



For more information on the services of MXI Environmental Services, LLC, or to make an appointment for a pickup, please call 877-693-6907 or visit the website today.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything they recover.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com/.