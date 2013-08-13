MXI Environmental Services, LLC Now Offering Alcohol Recycling Services

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- For manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers who have expired or damaged bottles of alcohol, MXI Environmental Services, LLC will now manage the recycling of these products in ways that are beneficial to the environment. In order to dispose of these products properly, MXI Environmental Services, LLC will provide transportation in their own vehicles to ensure protection and reduce shipping and handling costs. They will take the waste and eliminate the disposals in landfills.



With MXI’s alcohol recycling program, they have created a way for companies to rid themselves of unsaleable alcohol products, a list that includes beer, wine and spirits. If the items are stored in cardboard boxes, or bulk material, MXI Environmental Services, LLC will take the cardboard and recycle that as well. The ethanol disposal services provided by MXI will ensure the expired or damaged products are reused and turned into renewable fuels.



Using a company like MXI Environmental Services, LLC to recycle large quantities of alcohol or bottles past the expiration date will eliminate warehousing costs and allow the recovery of federal and state excise taxes. When it comes to their beer recycling services, aluminum, glass products, and plastic can be transported by truck or tanker to the Materials Recovery Facility. All commodities will be processed and recycled, saving businesses money from additional landfill charges.



Recycling is beneficial to the environment, and with MXI Environmental Services, LLC, clients are ensured their excess alcohol is destructed in a way that ensures reusability and comes at a reasonable cost. The effort needed to recycle large amounts of liquid goods will be cut down through the process of ethanol recycling and the brand will be protected from package reuse.



In a cost-effective, efficient way to produce solid benefits for an unsalable product, MXI has the greenest process in the ethanol recycling industry while reducing dependence on imported oil. Recycling conserves important raw materials and saves energy for the environment. To learn more about the services that MXI Environmental Services, LLC and its transportation methods, please visit the website or contact the company at 973-731-8590.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything they recover.



For more information on the company, please visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com/ or call 973-731-8590.