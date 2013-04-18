MXI Environmental Services, LLC Now Offering Full Beverage Recycling & Destruction Services for Spring 2013

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- MXI Environmental Services, LLC, a company that provides recycling and products destruction, is now offering full beverage recycling and destruction services for spring 2013. As a company that follows a fundamental green process that minimizes the carbon footprint in the environment, MXI is able to salvage and recycle discarded health and beauty products, pharmaceutical waste products, as well as various industrial products. In all, they can recycle a number of products made of metal, paper, glass and more.



For safe and cost-effective beverage recycling, MXI uses an advanced green process that is not only efficient, but it is a process that is able to help maintain the security of their brand for each of their clients. In order to guarantee that the process is secure and that everything is done on par with MXI’s green philosophy, MXI provides professional technicians who are thoroughly screened and trained to make sure that all of the transportation and disposal is done correctly and up to par with the company’s standards and EPA.



With the help of MXI Environmental Services, LLC, those companies who are in need of recycling beer bottles, wine bottles, energy drinks, and more will be able to reap from many benefits. Not only do MXI’s current clients contribute towards a better environment by recycling, but they are able to take part in creating renewable energy, eliminate their warehousing costs on those items deemed useless, and more. Perhaps the greatest incentive is that many companies are able to save some money on their state and Federal Excise taxes. Those interested in hearing more about how MXI can help with a company’s full beverage recycling and destruction services this spring 2013, they can give the company a call at 973-731-8590, or visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything the recover.