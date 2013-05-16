MXI Environmental Services, LLC Now Offering Recycling Services for Glass Bottles This June 2013

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Considering whether or not to recycle glass bottles should not be a hard decision. In fact, recycling glass is simple and beneficial to the environment. Furthermore, glass bottles are 100% recyclable, which means that they can be recycled over and over again. MXI Environmental Services, LLC is a company that offers recycling and product destruction for companies across the nation, and they know how important it is to make sure all used or unused glass bottles are recycled. With the spring season in full swing, and the summer holidays soon approaching, the amount of bottled beverages being consumed will rise. Therefore, MXI Environmental Services, LLC is now offering recycling services for glass bottles this June.



The products MXI recycles includes beer bottles, wine bottles, spirits, and energy drinks. For those companies that have any unused glass wine or spirits bottles left over or expired, MXI encourages them to utilize their services. In fact, they will help any company manage the recycling and destruction of their damaged or expired glass bottled products by using a method that is not only cost-effective, but good for the environment.



From the beginning to the end of MXI’s process, they guarantee that their client’s brand will be secure. Starting with a discreet team of professional technicians who come and transport the waste to MXI’s plant all the way until process is complete—MXI guarantees nothing but full brand protection. Therefore, for those companies that have empty, full, expired, or unused glass bottles and are also eager to save some money on their state and Federal Excise taxes, they should contact MXI immediately. To hear more about MXI’s process, as well as the types of clients they provide services please visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com, or call 973-731-8590.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything the recover.