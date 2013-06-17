MXI Environmental Services, LLC Now Offering Recycling Services for the Pharmaceutical Industry This Summer

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Whether it is a bottle of mouthwash or a line flush of material that have expired, MXI Environmental Services, LLC, is now offering recycling services for the pharmaceutical industry this summer. Even though pharmaceutical use has risen nearly 60% over the past twenty years, there is still a chance that many products will go unused. To help get rid of these off-specification products, MXI offers a pharmaceutical waste collection service that will dispose of and often reuse/recycle many of the containers that the product has been stored in. Products that MXI Environmental Services, LLC recycle includes but is not limited to: perfumes, body splash, flavorings and fragrances, cologne, mouthwash; and more that can be found listed on their website.



Recycling any pharmaceutical material is absolutely essential for guaranteeing that these substances are disposed of properly and efficiently. As a company that also deals with hazardous waste disposal, MXI realizes the importance of making sure that these products are disposed of correctly, and they urge all of their clients both current and potential to realize this.



Pharmaceutical waste products can become a serious environmental issue if they are not disposed of properly. Companies like MXI offer a state-of-the-art green process that will be able to eradicate much of the waste that the pharmaceutical industry is faced with at the end of every day, week, month, or year. To hear more about MXI Environmental Services, LLC and how they can help aid pharmaceutical companies in the destruction and recycling of their off-specification or expired products, those interested can visit http://www.ethanolrecycling.com, or give the company a call at 973-731-8590.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

MXI Environmental Services, LLC based out of Abingdon, VA, offers ethyl alcohol recycling, full beverage destruction, hazardous waste disposal, and more across the country. The company follows a green process that is not only cost-effective for their clients, but this process allows MXI to reuse everything they recover.