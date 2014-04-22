MXI, Inc. Now Hosting HHW Events for Earth Day

Abingdon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- With Earth Day rapidly approaching, it is important for organizations, neighborhoods, and counties to rid themselves of waste in economically friendly ways. As a full service management firm that takes care of all waste removal needs, MXI, Inc. is proud to announce they will be helping communities and organizations this Earth Day by hosting household hazardous waste collections and disposals. Their process ensures all products that are collected are handled safely and securely by utilizing advanced equipment and staffing knowledgeable professionals.



When interested in hosting a collection event to honor Earth Day and raise awareness for the benefits of the environment, MXI, Inc. will provide trained technicians and transportation services to their state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility by way of fleet trucks. The trusted technicians will properly inspect the waste, segregate the materials, package each waste material for proper manifest, and efficiently provide for Household Hazardous Waste “HHW” and Universal Waste disposal. Depending on the size of the event, up to 300 technicians can help staff the collection.



Every program that is run by the premier waste disposal company is customized to coordinate the venue and location, preparing exactly what each collection event needs. Items that can be collected include paints, solvents, pesticides, pool chemicals, used motor oils, aerosols, and cleaning products. With their extensive process that ensures products are handled and disposed of properly in an economically efficient way, those who participate in the collection events will see a majority of their materials be recycled or reused after recovery. With their ability to reuse materials beneficially, waste headed for landfills will be drastically reduced.



For complete customer satisfaction, MXI, Inc. will provide their clients and organizations with destruction certificates for each and every manifest. Living up to the highest industry standards, their on-site management at the Materials Recovery Facility has quickly become one of the most comprehensive recovery programs for lab chemical disposal, along with Universal Waste and Household Hazardous Wastes. Take charge of the community and organization this Earth Day by contacting MXI, Inc. for disposal services that benefit the environment.



About MXI Environmental Services, LLC

Founded in 1960, MXI Environmental Services, LLC has been transporting, separating, and reusing waste material at their state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, VA. With locations all across the country—Abingdon; Langhorne, PA; Fontana, CA; and Sumter, SC—they use their own transportation to ensure the safe and secure delivery of unsalable products and waste. By recycling the waste, they are able to provide renewable energy to the products they service.



For more information about their services, please visit http://www.mxiinc.com/.